The Police on Friday arraigned a 33-year-old FedEx Red Star Express staff, Wisdom Jackson, before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N2. 2 million from his office account.

Jackson, a resident of Shogunle in Oshodi, Lagos, is being tried on a count charge of stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

According to the Prosecutor, Sgt. Kenrich Nomayo, the defendant stole the sum of N2. 2 million from FedEx Red Star Express Plc and converted it to his personal use.

Nomayo told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in October, 2020 in FedEx Red Star Express, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the defendant, who was in charge of finance for the branch, diverted the sum to his pocket.

“The defendant was unable to give a convincing explanation on how the money got missing.

“Efforts made to retrieve the money from the defendant proved futile,” the prosecutor told the court.

He said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates three years imprisonment for offenders.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. O. Fajana, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N700, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fajana ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Feb. 22 for hearing. (NAN)