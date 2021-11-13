From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Federal Polytechnic Bauchi has matriculated a total of 5,181 students for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Rector of the Polytechnic, Arch Sanusi Waziri Gumau who made the disclosure at the matriculation of the students on Saturday said 8,376 candidates were admitted amongst 8,604 applicants for the session.

Gumau who gave the breakdown of the classes of the registered new intakes, revealed that 1,745 for Higher National Diploma, 2,227 National Diploma 1,176 Diploma and 33 for IJMB respectively

The Rector told the matriculating students that it was a happy day for them because they were being matriculated, marking the beginning of their journey as bonafide students of this prestigious citadel of learning with all rights and privileges.

He added that “It also a happy day for you because as students here, you will start to have a place for self-discovery, in not just your area of study, but also in skills acquisition, through our well-prepared entrepreneurial development centre in conjunction with the various academic departments”.

While congratulating students, the Rector said that “I owe you a responsibility. I must be quick to tell you that the day is not only about celebrations. It is also a day for solicitude, reflection, and thanksgiving for the opportunity God almighty has provided you of gaining admission into the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi”.

“I said that because I know, you must know about someone, who has applied for admission into the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi but was not successful, due to one reason or another,@ he said.

“This is enough a reason for you to jealously guard your admission and study hard in order not to waste your time and your parents’ hard-earned resources.

“On our side, we are doing everything humanly possible to provide an atmosphere favourable to teaching and learning. Pursuant to that, we are tilting our efforts in the provision of infrastructure in the Polytechnic. The road from HMT junction to Works and Maintenance Department, together with its drainage system has been completed, just as the drainage linking the second gate to the staff quarters “B” and “C” and Civil Engineering Department is being constructed.

“Things being equal, the road too will follow suit. You would have also noticed that the campus streets are all lit. Just recently, we mounted these lights from the Muhammadu Wabi Library to the School of Business Studies junction. It was an intervention from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing”.

“In our bid to maintain our very enviable place among our peers in the country, the Institution has recently played host to over 100 staff and resource persons from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Kaduna for accreditation, re-accreditation, and resources inspections for the courses run in our various academic departments.

“As we speak, we received communication from the NBTE on the approval for accreditation and re-accreditation of 19 programmes and another approval to commence 10 new ND and HND programmes as follows: National Diploma Computer Engineering, National Diploma Fisheries Technology, National Diploma Crime Management, National Diploma Cooperative Economics and Management, and National Diploma Taxation”.

“Others according to the Rector are Higher National Diploma Science Laboratory Technology (Microbiology), Higher National Diploma Forestry Technology, Higher National Diploma Crop Production Technology, and Higher National Diploma Library and Information Science”

According to him, in the area of research and development, which is one of the parameters for grading institutions’ performance, the Institution is doing well.

“Without mincing words, I am proud to tell you that the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi is the best in the Northeast sub-region. The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof. Suleiman Bogoro confirmed this when he visited us earlier this year,” he said.

He disclosed the Institution this year received approval to site the North-East Zonal Office of the National Board for Technical Education.

“As we speak, the Zonal Director alongside his staff have since arrived and started the work of coordinating the affairs of Polytechnics, Monotechnics and Technical Colleges in the region,” Gumao said.

“I should use this opportunity to inform you that all these achievements we have recorded did not come by accident. They are a product of determination, discipline, and dedication to duty by our crop of competent staff in the various academic and administrative departments.

“Recently, you must have heard that the Governing Council and the Academic Board of the Polytechnic had approved the dismissal of two academic staff for sexual harassment and 30 students for examination misconducts and certificate forgery.

“This goes to show you that the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi has zero-tolerance for sexual harassment, examination misconduct, certificate forgery and all forms of a misdemeanour from staff or students of the Institution” .

