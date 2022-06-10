The Management of Federal Polytechnic, Ede, in Osun, has directed both new and returning students of the institution to resume for the 2021/2022 new academic session.

The institution gave the directive in an internal memo signed by its Registrar, Alhaji Isiaka Agboola, which was made available to newsmen by the Protocol, Media, and Public Relations Officer of the school, Sola Lawal, in Osogbo on Friday.

According to the memo, the academic board of the institution, at its emergency meeting held on June 8, considered and approved commencement of the academic calendar for the 2021/2022 session with effect from June 4.

The school’s board also directed that online and physical registrations for the new session for both new and returning students, including SIWES students, should commence from June 6.

It further stated that lectures and academic activities would start on June 14.

“On behalf of the chairman, members of academic board, I wish both the new and returning students happy and crises free new session.

“Kindly observe the COVID-19 protocols at all times and in all gatherings, and be security conscious,” the polytechnic advised in the memo. (NAN)

