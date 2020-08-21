Minister of Education, Malla Adamu Adamu, has approved the appointment of Mr Obini Onuchukwu as acting Registrar of Federal Polytechnic Oko, in Orumba North Council Area of Anambra.

This followed the recommendation of the Expanded Management Committee (EMC), the highest decision making body of the institution. It was unanimously made by members of the EMC consisting of the five principal officers of the Polytechnic, representative of the minister and representative of Executive Secretary of the Polytechnic’s regulatory body, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) recently after itsregular meeting. Mr. Obini Onuchukwu before his appointment served as the Public Relations Officer and Chief Protocol Officer of the Polytechnic for about 10 years now.

Onuchukwu also served as a deputy registrar of the institution for eight years and holds two master degrees in Information Technology and Mass communication from Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) and Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), respectively.

He holds Post Graduate Diploma in Information Technology from FUTO and Higher National Diploma in Mass communication from Institution of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu. Onuchukwu facilitated and participated in so many trainings of the Polytechnic with reputable Institutions of higher learning within and outside the shores of the country.

He served in high profile committees​ and desks which include Communication Officer, World Bank Assisted Project, STEB-B as well as ABUJA Liaison Officer Federal Polytechnic Oko.