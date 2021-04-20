FROM: JOE EFFIONG, UYO,

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ukana, in Akwa Ibom State, Dr Uduak Ukekpe has pledged to make the institution the best in the Nigeria by producing the best brains whose intellectualism and academical excellence will be beneficial to the growth of the country.

Dr Ukekpe said this while playing host to the president of the second largest student structure in Africa, National Association Of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), Comrade Olalere Benedict Adetunji and his executives who were on a courtesy visit to the Polytechnic .

He averred that his mission was to make Federal Polytechnic, Ukana, one of the best institutions in Nigeria, saying that was the reason he has over the years built a cordial relationship between the management and students which has made everyone refer to him as a Student friendly Rector.

According to him; “There is a proposal for the Sudents Social Centre to be built for the effective running of the Student Union Government and plans to build a foot to home student hostels , all in a bid to give the students the best “.

He stressed that Federal Polytechnic, Ukana has made life easy for every student by ensuring that the only fees they need to pay is their tuition fee with very other fee been taken care of by the institution.

Ukekpe however called for the abolition of the dichotomy between the HND and BSc pledging his support for Student Unionism as it a learning platform for leadership.

He further buttress that in a bid to make the Federal Polytechnic,Ukana, the best ,he has set up a Sports Advisory Committee to ensure that students take part in Nigeria Polytechnic Games (NIPOGA)

Responding, the President of National Association Of Polytechnic Students NAPS Comrade Olalere Adetunji commended the tenacity and capacity built by the rector over the years that has impacted on the wellbeing of the Polytechnic.

“When you praise those who have done well while alive , they would be encouraged to do more ” he said.

Passing a vote of confidence Udauk S. Ukekpe ‘s leadership, the NAPS president urged him to continue the good works as it is a service to humanity and for the betterment of the Nigerian Students as Polytechnic education is the bedrock of technological development in Nigeria which will make the dream of production and use of locally manufactured products a reality.

He thanked the Rector for his love , support and promotion of student Unionism emphasising that part of Nigeria ‘s problem is the lack of experience on the part of leaders ,especially experience gained through student Unionism.