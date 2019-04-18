In order to effectively achieve safer food of animal origin for Nigerians, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has pledged its commitment and willingness to collaborate with everybody to ensure food safety in the country.

Speaking at the one day workshop on risk assessment in feed production jointly organised by NAFDAC and Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS), NAFDAC Director General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye said the emerging trend of events in global food safety has raised the need for collaboration.

The DG, who was represented by her Special Adviser, Mr. Williams Effiong, said: “In order to achieve this height, a multi-disciplinary approach is the only alternative that must be effectively explored as soon as possible.

“The agency, in line with her mandate, undertook several regulatory measures to contribute to the production of wholesome animal products in Nigeria. Most of these activities are being anchored directly by the three directorates, viz; the Veterinary Medicine and Allied Products (VMAP); Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (FSAN) and Registration and Regulation (R&R), and supported by other technical/services directorates in the agency.”

Registrar, Chief Executive Officer, NIAS, Prof E.A. Iyayi, said as demand for feed increases the likelihood of sharp practices will be on the rise.

Director, Veterinary Medicine and Allied Products (VMAP), Dr. Bukar Usman, in his contribution, said animals raised in confinement and fed defined feeds containing ingredients ranging from rendered animal products and animal waste to antibiotics could expose consumers to unacceptable risks from specific plant and animal disease agents.

He said: “Together, we can provide a safe and wholesome food supply chain capable of meeting the nutritional needs and healthy living of Nigerians and enable stakeholders to assess international trade at ease.”