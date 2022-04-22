By Chinelo Obogo

The Director General, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu, has stressed the importance of getting feedback on the forecast issued.

He said this during the workshop on Agro-Hydo-cimatic characteristics of the major rainy season in the Sudan and Sahel countries (West Africa sub-region, including Mauritania and Chad) PRESA-SS held recently in Abuja. He said it is important that a framework should be developed that can be deployed to independently monitor the forecasts and report back in order to assess the accuracy.

Matazu, who was represented by the Director of Weather Forecasting Services, Mailadi Yusuf, said, “Many times we don’t bother about what happens at the end of the cycle of our predictions. We solely rely on the same scientific methods we employ in developing the forecasts to evaluate their accuracy.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Head, Department of Research and Information, at the Centre for Agricultural and Hydrological Meteorology (AGRHYMET), in Niamey, Niger Republic, Dr. Abdou Ali, disclosed that many actors are waiting for the outcome of this Forum to plan their activities.

Ali said that the workshop is important because it is “where we are going to do the co-production and expect commitment of all the participants”. He gave assurance that with the cooperation of the department of AGRHYMET they will do their best to strenghten the commitment.

The objective of the workshop is to strengthen the capacity of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services NMHSs, through the co-production of agro-hydro-climatic forecasts for enhance productivity, sustainable development and disaster risk reduction.