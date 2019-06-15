With the rains, almost every other person is feeling cold. Just warm up with a hot toddy.

It is a combination of whisky, honey, lemon, cinnamon and cloves

Ingredients

•Whisky

•Honey

•1 cinnamon stick, snapped in half

•1 lemon half juiced and half sliced

•2 cloves

Method

•Whisk the whisky and honey together and split between 2 heatproof glasses. Add half of the cinnamon stick to each, then top up with 200ml boiling water.

•Add a splash of lemon juice to each, then taste and add more to your preference. Finish each with a slice of lemon, studded with a clove, and serve immediately.