Wilfred Ndidi has spoken of his delight and relief after making his comeback from injury for Leicester City.

The Nigerian international featured for the Foxes in their 4-1 Premier League win against West Ham United at King Power Stadium.

Ndidi had been sidelined since early January after suffering a knee injury in training ahead of their League Cup semifinal first leg tie against Aston Villa.

But, with 56 minutes under his belt against the Hammers, the midfielder was delighted to be back on the field against and was looking forward to the season with Brendan Rodgers’ men.

“Feels good to be back, slowly and steady we keep moving back to our Leicester ways. Love it Foxes,” he tweeted.

The 23-year-old missed Leicester’s last three matches in all competitions – which produced no wins for the former English champions.

Rodgers’ men are third in the English top-flight log with 48 points from 24 outings