Feet ‘n’ Tricks International Limited, organisers of the Nigerian and African Freestyle Football Championships, will, this weekend, take one of their new innovation, PANNA competition, to Warri, Delta State, as the second regional audition takes centre stage on Sunday, at the Brownhill Event Centre.

The regional audition started in Lagos last weekend with over 150 freestylers taking part while more are expected to be part of the tournament in Warri.

PANNA competition, a game of two players who try to out-dribble themselves, while also trying to score three goals in the opponent’s post, was introduced in this year’s edition with Oscar Ifeanyi emerging champions in Lagos.

According to Feet ‘n’ Tricks Chairman, Valentine Ozigbo, the organisers are looking forward to getting more talents ahead of the main finals later in the year, in Lagos.

Ozigbo said shortlisted participants who emerged from the qualifying rounds would contest at the finals which will take place between September 14 and 15, 2019, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria.

Apart from Ifeanyi, who won the PANNA competition in Lagos, Benjamin John Ebong, Larry Etuduvwun and Oni Taiwo emerged winners in the first, second and third places, respectively, in the male category of the Freestyle Football Championships, while in the female category, Adeshina Damilola, Unamba Augustina and Olaobi Mariam emerged winners in the first, second and third places, respectively.

The top three went home with N100,000, N75,000 and N50,000 in first, second and third places, respectively, across the male and female categories.

After Warri, the train will move to Owerri, Imo State capital, before traveling to Abuja for the final phase of the regional audition.