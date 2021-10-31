Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has named Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti and his protege, Burna Boy as his favorite artists.He made this known while speaking to Watford’s official website on Black History Month.

The Black History Month is special month (October) set aside for to give highlight and amplify the work of black people and recognise their achievements in our society.

The former Udinese defender said, he’s inspired by the messages in Burna Boy’s songs, before lauding his accomplishments.“His music inspires me, maybe like a modern-day Fela because he also has very strong messages in his music and I love what he stands for. He has a great connection with the UK and coming from Nigerian heritage, he’s someone I can relate to.” he said.

On Fela, who is regarded as the father and pioneer of Afrobeat, The Dutch-born defender said:“I love what he stands for, it’s individualism and also the great music he makes, all of his songs, the messages, the life lessons, so anyone who hasn’t heard Fela’s music I would definitely recommend it.”

