Damilola Fatunmise

She’s a teenager but doing pretty well with her craft. With 13 songs to her credit, young and talented Chukwukeayem Okoro aka K-Baby has emerged a singer with so much passion. In this chat, she narrates her journey into music. Enjoy it.

Could you tell us briefly us about your background?

I am Chukwukeayem Okoro but my stage name is K-Baby. I am from Ika North East of Delta State. I am the second of two children. I attend Mary Mater Dei Secondary School, Orifite, Anambra State.

When did you start doing music?

I started doing music about four years ago when I was nine years old.

How did you come into music?

My love and talent for music pushed me into doing music. I used to write songs about anything I saw and came across.

Who is your role model in the music industry?

My role model in the music industry is dead. And who could that be? It’s the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

So, you don’t have any role model among the new generation artistes?

Hmm… It’s not like that. I appreciate Simi a whole lot, but the fact that Fela was an activist makes me love and respect his craft.

What’s the title of your debut song?

It’s K-Baby.

What inspired that title?

K-Baby is my pet name and I wrote a song about it.

How do you get your inspiration?

I am more creative when I am alone or bored. That’s when I write my songs.

Are your parents in support of your music career?

My parents are very supportive of my music career. My mum is the one managing me, and my dad helps in composing my songs.

How many songs do you have to your credit?

For now, I have 13 tracks including K-Baby and Ese Jeje, which my mum inspired. My mother always says ‘won ma nse jeje ni’ meaning it’s good to be well behaved. After that, I dropped Cherubim.

Do you attend white garment church?

No, I am a Catholic. Cherubim means clap for God. Then I released Celebration, Olorire, E go Better, Omo ju Olowo, and others.

Which of the artistes would you like to collaborate with?

It’s Simi by God’s grace. No, I’ve not contacted her, it’s still a wish but I pray it comes to pass.

How are you coping with music and studies?

I am coping very well. When I am in school, I face my studies and when it’s time for music, I give it all it takes.

Your song, Peace, is a beautiful work with deep message…

Yes. It’s a song written about the herdsmen’s killing. Many people love it.

Have you started making money from music?

Wow! Yes. My mummy is my manager; she’s the one that deals with all the money. And I trust her with all my life.

Have you performed on a big stage and with any big artiste?

Yes. I was at Ika Carnival in Delta State. I have also performed with Joel Amadi and Peppernazi.

What are the things you don’t like?

I hate gossip, lies, jealousy and blackmail. I love socializing and I love to dance as well.