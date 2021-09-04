Budding Nigerian musician based in Canada, Baggotee originally known as Babatunde Quadri Abdul-Wahab, has paid glowing tributes to Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, in one of his latest songs.

The young artiste, who first left Nigeria for the United States in 2015 where he attended the Trident International University, California, before eventually moving to Toronto, Canada, described the late Fela as an icon for good music around the world.

In his soon to be released EP titled ‘Energy, Time and Thought’, the Oyo State-born entertainer said that the place and importance of Fela in the development of music around the world cannot be underplayed.

He said, “Fela is an icon for global music and that’s why my EP is paying tribute to him. He has done a lot to help entrech a good path for young artistes like me around the world.

“Shortly after the release of my EP, I will be dropping my debut album. A lot of work is going on underground to ensure that the album is something fans will be proud about.

“Nigerian music is huge in the Diaspora, I will continue to work hard to contribute to its growth and acceptance globally.”

Baggotee’s new work follows the success of his earlier hits including ‘Summer Vibe’ and ‘Carri’, which continue to enjoy massive airplay and reviews.

In Canada where he currently resides, he is rated highly and often lined up for important shows.

