Even in death, Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti continues to ooze greatness.

On Sunday, October 17, the iconic musician added yet another honour to his pouch as Fearless energy drink, the premium brand of Rite Foods, named him ‘Africa’s Fearless Man’. It all happened at this year’s Felabration, an annual musical event organized in his honour.

The posthumous award was inspired by the story conceptualized by Fearless energy drink, from its recent findings on courageous people in all spheres, including music in which Fela emerged as Africa’s most fearless, in ideas, performance and leadership.

It is on record that Fela fearlessly composed songs like Suffering and Smiling, Sorrow, Tears and Blood, and Unknown Soldier as a form of political resistance against oppressive and dictatorial rule. Also songs like Colonial Mentality, Teacher Don’t Teach Me Nonsense, and Mr. Follow Follow were recorded by him to highlight inhuman acts against Africans.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Rite Foods, Seleem Adegunwa, said Fela deserved the honour done to him because of the impact he made in the Nigerian music industry, having fought a good cause for the people through his songs. According to him, Fela resonates with what Fearless energy drink stands for, which include positive energy, courage, leadership, and can-do-spirit that comes with his creativity.

Presenting the award, Rite Foods’ Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, said the Fearless posthumous award “signifies the importance attached to the life and times of the Afrobeat megastar.”

Doing the Fela’s black power salute, Adedugbe affirmed that the musician’s outstanding performance in his lifetime could not go unrecognized.

Receiving the award, Fela’s eldest child, Yeni Anikulapo Kuti, expressed her joy for the recognition and honour done to her father by Rite Foods. She eulogized the company for its refreshing participation at the event as well as the creativity introduced to make it more exciting.

Yeni stated that the award was the best thing that has ever happened since the inception of Felabration. “This award is significant because it is from a leading brand that has been promoting human and economic development, especially in the entertainment industry, which is a burgeoning sector of Nigeria’s economy,” she said.

On his part, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti commended the Fearless energy drink for sponsoring this year’s Felabration. “Talented artistes energized by the leading brand came up with electrifying performances at the event,” he noted.

