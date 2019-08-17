For a long time to come, fans of Afro beats and Fela will continue to remember the thrills of the 2019 Afro beat party. The annual music concert, organised in honour of the Afro beat legend at the New Afrika Shrine, Lagos, was made memorable by Grand Oak Limited, makers of the popular Regal Dry Gin.

Dubbed Regal Afro Beat Avenue 2019, the fete on August 2 and 3 was an opportunity to celebrate the life and music of Fela and a platform for up-and-coming talent to showcase their talents.

Regal, has been one of Nigeria’s indigenous gin brands since its debut in 1983. For two days, fans and consumers were treated to nights of musical variety and an array of African-inspired cocktails straight from the Regal bar.

Mridul Sharma, General Marketing Manager, Grand Oak, speaking on why Fela should be celebrated points out that he was a phenomenon and his influence on the music scene could not be overstated as he captivated many hearts locally and internationally.

Basit Arasi, Senior Brand Manager, Regal Dry Gin, dwelt on the idea behind the Afro beat party: “Regal Dry Gin is an indigenous brand; so is Afro beat. We are delighted to be part of an event that celebrates the life of an originator and man who lived his life to the fullest. Regal Dry Gin is synonymous with fun and excitement; no celebration is complete without Regal in the mix. This event also provided the brand with the opportunity to directly engage and celebrate with our esteemed consumers and also reward their loyalty as we continue to reiterate our commitment to the indigenous music scene in Nigeria.”

This year’s Afro Beat party, says Arasi, “shows that our commitment to supporting the local music scene has not waned, instead it has grown and will continue to grow.”

So what was special about the 2019 Afro beat party? Aside from the thrilling musical performances and the free African-inspired cocktails, loyal consumers of the gin carted home gift prizes, including smartphones and TV sets.