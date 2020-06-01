Isong, has congratulated Iteh John Augustine over his victory at the just concluded councilorship election for Ekureku ward 2 of Abi local government area of cross river state.

Isong, in a statement he personally signed, described Iteh victory at the poll as well deserved.

he called on the councilor to put in his best in the discharge of his responsibilities and to justify the confidence the electorate reposed in him.

My heartiest congratulations to you for this great success of your well deserved victory, It has been my very greatest pleasure to see you emerge victorious over all the hurdles in life.

Therefore I beseech you to put in your very best in the discharging your responsibilities You must remember that “To whom much is given, more is expected”! The people of Ekureku ward 2 expect more democratic dividends from your administration as we continue to pray for you.

Again, I Congratulate our amiable, pragmatic and sagacious councillor for your well deserved mandate given to you to pilot the affairs of Ekureku ward 2, we trust your administrative and management acumen cum prowess to utilize the resources of Ekureku ward 2 for the benefit of all.

We hope to see nothing but the best in public administration and governance as a technology-driven councilor

.

Long Live Hon. Iteh John Augustine

Long Live Ekureku ward 2

Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria.

ISONG CYRIL