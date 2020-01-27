Today marks another phase of journey for the people’s governor, Yaya Bello and his deputy Edward Onoja as they are being inaugurated for the second time. At this auspicious occasion, it is my deepest desire to congratulate him as he continues to steer the ship of the state in the right direction without fear or favour of any kind.

Though the State has been known for so many turbulence politically and otherwise but God has preserved you in order for you to finish the works you started in the state

On behalf of my family and good people of lgala in Lagos, I sincerely felicitate with you on this day, because your landmark achievements is conspicuous even to the blind person. We have no choice than to encourage you to keep the flag hoisted and be focused, hence posterity will never forget you.

You must remember that “To whom much is given, more is expected”! The people of Kogi expect more democratic dividends from your administration as we continue to pray for you especially men with a good heart are eager to work with you as the youngest governor in the country.

Again, I Congratulate our amiable, pragmatic and sagacious governor for your well deserved mandate given to you to pilot the affairs of the state, we trust your administrative and management acumen cum prowess to utilize the resources of Kogi state for the benefit of all.

We hope to see nothing but the best in public administration and governance as an technology driven governor.

Long Live governor Yaya Bello,

Long Live Kogi state

Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Chief Felix Olame