Vision Drama Missions Outreach International, a drama and film ministry-based organisation in Abuja, Nigeria, will on Monday, April 18, hold this year’s edition of Praise and Drama festival with the theme “Fight To Finish Strong This Season” at Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Ayo, opposite Kontagora Estate, Gwagwalada.

President of the foundation, Felix Bankole said the Praise Drama festival started in 2011 as a mandate from God to raise an praise, worship and pray to God. During the one-day programme, a new movie titled Mugun Zamani (The Wicked Generation, subtitled in English) will be premiered.

“ Artistes that featured in the movie are Shola Mike Agboola, Joseph Opadele, Gloria Amuche, David Emmanuel, Gabriel Akpanke.

Felix and his Yemi, are accountants and they have the mandate to reach out to the world through media evangelism and they have supported various orphanage homes over the years.

Guests expected to grace the festival include Chris Morgan, Sam Bulus, Taiwo Emmanuel, Jide, Pastor E.A. Aderemi and Pastor M.A. Akande among others.