By Omolabake Aderonmu

Felix King Foundation recently put laughter in the mouths of 12 widows, as they were handed a cheque of N100,000 each, while three of them went home with additional gifts of sewing machines.

According to Dr. Felix King, his foundation’s COVID-19 Recovery Grant for African Widows, which is being executed in partnership with US-based Organisation of World Leaders (OWL), will this year give such grants to 1,000 widows.

He explained further: “Our target for the year is 1, 000 beneficiaries. Today, we have 12 beneficiaries and each of them received N100, 000 while three of them got sowing machines in addition. We have spent hundreds of millions since we kicked off the project some years ago. The finance has been 100 per cent Felix King Foundation. But on the recovery programme, we are in partnership with the Organisation of World Leaders, USA to reach out to more people. Our target was to reach 1,000 people this year, but I am hoping that we will reach more with this partnership.”

On their partnership with Felix King Foundation, Dr. Dee Hawkins, a representative of Organisation of World Leaders, said she believed it would last forever. “We are partnering with Dr. King because of his passion for widows. We must be in one accord to lift the people. I believe our partnership with Dr. King will be forever.”

Mrs. Adekunle Omolara, a widow and mother of two, expressed her gratitude to Felix King Foundation for giving her succour after losing her husband in 2017 and things became very tough for her. “I lost my husband in 2017. I was jobless and didn’t have anything. Things became very tough, but I got to know about Felix King Foundation and they gave money me to establish myself. I am happy and thankful that most of my problems are now solved,” she enthused.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .