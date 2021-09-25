Boca Juniors legend Dario Felman thinks Edinson Cavani would be joining the “best club in the world” should he move to La Bombonera.

Cavani joined Manchester United as a free agent from PSG in the summer of 2020 and scored 17 goals in his debut campaign.

United were keen for Cavani to sign a one-year contract extension, however, the players’ father, Luis, told reporters in March that his son would return to South America with Boca Juniors as he was unhappy playing in England.

