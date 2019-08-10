The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has advised the residents of Kubwa, Gwagwa-Karimo, Kuje, Airport Road and Gwagwalada to be wary of possible flooding.

The Director-General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Abuja, said that torrential rainfall had increased the water level at the Usuma Dam and spilled nto the Usuma River Channel.

“People along the Usuma Dam channel will experience increase in volume of water along the River Channels.

“Areas to be affected are Kubwa, Gwagwa-Karimo, Kuje, Airport Road, Gwagwalada, among others.

“The situation is scary; FEMA is advising residents of the listed settlements to be wary of possible

flooding.

“They should also observe simple precautions because not all floods are alike. Some develop slowly, sometimes over a period of days. But flash floods can developmen quickly, sometimes in just a minute and without any visible signs of rain.”

He, therefore, enjoined communities to listen to the radio or television for information concerning the flood situation.

“Always be aware that there could be possible flooding. If there is any possibility of that in your area, move immediately to higher ground. Do not wait for instructions to move.”

He also urged the residents of Kubwa and Kuje to be aware of streams, drainage channels, and other areas prone to sudden flood.

Idriss said that flash floods could occur in those areas with or without such typical warnings.

The director-general also cautioned residents against walking through moving water, adding that six inches of moving water could make people fall.

“Do not drive into flooded areas. If flood waters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely.

“If you do not do that, you and the vehicle can be quickly swept away. After your escape, look for a safe environment, call FEMA RESCUE TEAM on 112 Toll Free Emergency Number for prompt

response,” the statement said.

It said that the management of FCT Water Board was working round the clock to ensure safety of every body.(NAN)