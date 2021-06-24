The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the FCT has evolved strategies to curb emerging and complex disaster and challenges such as Earth Tremor in the territory.

Mrs Florence Wenegieme, Deputy Director, Forecasting Response and Mitigation, FEMA, stated this at the 2021 Flood Outlook and Review of FCT Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan (EPRP), in Abuja.

She said on Wednesday that the meeting was a proactive step aimed at strategising in terms of prevention, mitigation and response to 2021 flood prediction.

Wenegieme explained that the plan was a crucial document that all stakeholders should buy into, adding that it was almost impossible to prevent, mitigate or respond effectively if the agency continue to rely on old strategies.

Wenegieme stated that the FEMA’s commitment to the attachment of a disaster-free FCT was not in doubt.

” The emergencies we faced today requires timeliness and precision to tackle, which can only be achieved through deployment of technology.”

Wenegieme disclosed that the agency was planning to cluster all the communities and train their leaders with a view to build their resilience against any hazard or disaster.

She explained that the 2021 rainfall climate prediction recently released by the Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMet) had revealed that there was going to be normal to above normal rain fall patterns.

Representatives of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), National Orientation Agency (NOA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services and the DSS attended the event. (NAN)