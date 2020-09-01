Romanus Okoye

A 28-year-old female accountant, Adenike Soniregun, was yesterday arraigned by the Police before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, over alleged stealing of N5, 524,879 from her employer, G.G.S Nigeria Limited.

She is charged with two-count charges of conspiracy and stealing but she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between February 2019 and June 2019 at Kosemani Street, Iju-aga in Ishaga area of Lagos State.

Ajayi said the defendant dishonestly collected the money from the company’s accounts and converted the same to her personal use.

The offences contravene Section 287(7) and 411 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The Magistrate, Mrs A.O Ajibade, granted her bail in the sum of N500,000 with two reliable sureties in like sum and said one of the sureties must be a land owner and adjourned the case until October 10 for mention.