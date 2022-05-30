By Christopher Oji

An Account with one of the biggest Communication companies in Lagos has allegedly committed suicide at Osapa , London area of Lekki.

47-year-old Afolake Abiola, committed suicide by allegedly drinking ‘Sniper’, a popular pesticide, on Friday, May 27, 2022, at her residence, number 1 Abayomi Kukomi close in Osapa London, Lekki.

A Police source said the lady may have killed herself out of depression as she was single, and childless .

The police source said there was no need for autopsy as there was evidence that she committed suicide by drinking a poisonous substance sniper, ” what other evidence do we need to confirm that she committed suicide?. Her family were there and they discovered the empty bottle of sniper. Except the family are in doubt , but they begged for body to be released to them for burial”.

The police source claimed that she might also had internal sickness or may have been disappointed by something only she could understand as she had no other reason, because she had a lucrative job.

According to a neighbour ( names withheld), “she has been battling depression for a while on account of no husband and no child.”

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said, “When the policemen got to the scene, her family members were there and they requested that the corpse be released to them to enable them to bury her according to Islamic rites.Based on compassionate grounds, her body was released to her family for burial.”