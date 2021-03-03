Female Artistes Association of Nigeria in collaboration with Nike Art Gallery will celebrate International Women’s Day with an exhibition, Choose to Challenge, at Nike Art Gallery at 2 Oba Yekini Elegushi Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos by 12 noon.

Among the exhibitors is Princess Chinyere Ibenye Ugbala, a renowned American trained artist and frontline member of Association of Professional Artists and Designers (APCAD).

The exhibition opens on Saturday, March 6 and ends on Friday, March 12.