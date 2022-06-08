(NAN)

Mrs Annabel Cosmas has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) in Delta at its primary election unopposed.

Mr Fred Akpewe, the Returning Officer at the party’s primary, declared Cosmas the winner of the poll after the necessary formalities on Tuesday in Asaba.

Akpewe, who was also the Chairman of the party’s Electoral Committee in the state, said the election had attracted delegates from the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said that Cosmas, who was a sole aspirant at the exercise, had her nomination affirmed by the delegates.

However, the candidate, thanked the delegates, the party’s leadership and other stakeholders in the state for giving her the opportunity.

