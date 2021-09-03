The semi final of the Nigeria First SGEL Chinese Wushu Performance Championship begins on a brighter side, as contestants dare the rain to showcase their skills with different demonstrations and performances at both the junior and senior categories.

The female contestants shone at the semi final as they all re-introduce new techniques on the field.

The contestants amazed everyone with wonderful technique and transitional movement, combined with strength, speed, flexibility.

Chairman of Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Chief Dr. Eric Ni, said “The cultural significance of wushu kungfu is that it will help to connect the people of China and Nigeria together, it will also promote the creative and imaginative potentials of Nigerian youths, since Wushu Kungfu is a body language that is easy to understand even when language barriers exist, this will thus promote greater understanding between the two countries.”

36 contestants made it to the semi final from both the junior and senior categories that began on Friday, 3rd September 2021.

The star prizes for the senior category is N1million, the second position is N700, 000 and N500,00 for the third position.

While the overall winner in the junior category will get N700,000, the second position will get N500,000 and the third position to get N300,000.

Viewers will also be winners, as the competition will be broadcast on national television and radio and as well, streamed online across all social media platforms.

Viewers can vote for their favorite contestants on

www.huaxingwushu.sgelbuilding.com. http://ncwspc-ng.com and also win lots of exciting prizes and lucky draws will be conducted for viewers and participants who take part in voting.

The Nigeria First SGEL Chinese Wushu Performance Championship is an initiative of the

Wushu Development Association of Nigeria and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, with the support of Nigerian Wushu Kung Fu Federation and Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos and the assistant of all Chinese Communities and individuals.

