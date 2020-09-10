Gyang Bere, Jos

A female Corp Member, Ihuoma Melody Sarah posted for one-year mandatory service has renovated classrooms and constructed four toilets at LEA Primary School Nding Loh village, in Fan District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Sarah, with NYSC registration number PL/19C/3597, serving in Salvation Secondary School Nding Loh, said the need for the project became very necessary inview of the dilapidated classrooms and lack of functional toilets facility on the locality.

She noted that coming to Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State was divinely orchestrated because the misconception she had turn out to be a blessing.

“I never envisaged myself serving in the North but while registering for service I prayed for Adamawa so I could just relocate back to the East. As God will have it, I was posted to Adamawa.

“After applying for relocation to my choice state, I found out to my greatest shock and disappointment that I was relocated to Plateau instead. I had to accept my fate, for I felt God didn’t want me to go back to the East yet.

“I came to Nding and found a new home and a family. While staying with the people, I took out time to take a look around the community school and what I saw disheartened me.

“There were things lacking from school which shouldn’t be so, for an educational centre. The walls and floors of the school were broken, some of the classrooms were without desks and there was no toilet in the school.

“I felt the burden to help but was scared of the financial implications. But I came across a very good man, Mr. Jack Timothy Gyang who is concerned about his community and he really advised me on how to go about achieving what I desire.

“It wasn’t an easy journey, faced lots of challenges, discouragements, failed promises but to God be the glory, I was able to renovate the school and build toilets for the school.”

Also, about one hundred vulnerable household of Dorowa community in Barkin Ladi benefited from palliative distributed by NYSC 2019 Batch C executive project 2020, to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic which affected the economic well being of the populace negatively.

Speaking on behalf of the Corp Members, Majekodunmi Olatunji said despite the current economic downturn and due to the pandemic, the 2019 Batch C corps members has decided to give back to the people of Dorowa community.

Each of the hundred customized bag contains; seasoning cubes, sachet salt, measures of rice, measures of Garri, Groundnut oil, Tomatoes paste, Customized nose mask, Canoe and Bar soap respectively.

Plateau State NYSC coordinator, Caroline Embu acknowledged that what Corp Members do for their various host communities is part of the NYSC scheme; which is to promote unity and self-help in the rural and semi-urban community.

She charged government, non governmental organizations and well spirited individual to continue supporting the programme for the betterment of our society.

The commissioning of the projects recorded a huge success as the Management NYSC, Plateau State led by the Coordinator, Caroline Embu, management staff of Barkin Ladi Local Government Council as well as traditional rulers and stakeholders of both fan and Dorowa communities were present.