Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Amaka Asikaogu, has died in an Abuja hotel, a few days to her passing out, after her meeting with yet-to-be-identified male friend.

Preliminary findings by our correspondent revealed the that late Amaka and her male friend checked into a hotel, located at Wushishi street, off Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki, Abuja, on Friday evening after which the man ordered for food and drinks.

Shortly after they were served the order as requested, the man left the hotel leaving Amaka alone in the room. It was gathered that the hotel staff who saw the man leaving the hotel asked about the lady (Amaka) who accompanied him, and he assured her that she was fine and resting in room.

The hotel workers also called the room to confirm what the man said; the late Amaka picked the call and confirmed that she was fine.

The staff said Amaka was alone till the following day, Saturday “When it was time for her to check out, Amaka was not seen, so we made calls to her room, but no answer. Curiously, we forced the room open and found Amaka, but she was lifeless.”

A distant family friend who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told our correspondent that Amaka’s parents sent her money few days ago for rent when she complained that the person she was staying with asked her to leave the house.

The family friend said: “It was like she was waiting for the end of weekend before she would get the accommodation before the unfortunate incident happened.”

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased, Mr. C.Y. Asikaogu, told our correspondent on phone that he was yet to get the details of what transpired.

“I will be in Abuja on Monday so that I can get full details of what happened. The available information is still sketchy. I will get more details myself when I get to Abuja,” he said .

Federal Capital Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Anjuguri Manza, confirmed the incident but declined further comment, saying: “The information about the death of a lady in a hotel in Garki got to me on Sunday afternoon. We are in touch with NYSC to ascertain the true identity of the deceased before we can make any official statement on the sad event.”