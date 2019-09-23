Gyang Bere, Jos

A member of the National Youth Service Corps serving in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, Miss Igwebuike Amilia Nkechi was yesterday abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that Nkechi with registration number PL/19B/1423 was abducted from her home in Jos in the early hours of Monday by suspected kidnappers.

It was gathered that the victim was attached to Jos North Local Government Secretariat in Plateau State for her primary assignment.

She was said to be abducted at about 4:30am at her place of abode near AA Garden, Rukuba road in Jos North LGA.

Spokesperson of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Plateau State, Jennifer Laha confirmed the incident and said they were informed that the corps member was abducted in the early hours of Monday.

She noted that the NYSC authority in the state were working in collaboration with the State Commissioner of Police to rescue the victim.

It was gathered that the family of the victim residing in Rivers and Delta States respectively.

Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tyopev Terna, when contacted said he will get back to our reporter on the story.