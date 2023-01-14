By Akanimo Kufre

The first Nigerian female cricket league will today witness exciting cricket action in two centers of the South-South.

The defending champions, Ekpoma Supernovas will file out against Idia Royals at Iyoba College, Benin City. The other league matches would be played simultaneously at University of Port Harcourt,(Uniport) at the Port Harcourt zone.

Last weekend the Nigeria Cricket Federation, (NCF) President, Mr. Uyi Akpata in the company of the Senior Special Assistant to Edo State Governor on Education, Mary Oseghale flagged off the South-South Female Cricket League in Benin city.

The event held in Edo Boys School, Adolo marked the official commencement of the 2nd edition of the only female cricket league in sub-Saharan Africa. Also to assist Mr. Uyi was Mrs. Sabina Chikere, the Permanent Secretary of the Edo State Sports Commission.

This weekend’s action will have Zone A matches in Benin City, at the Center of Excellence for Women Cricket; Iyoba College, Ugbowo.

The teams include Ekpoma Supernova Cricket Club (CC), Adolor Amazons CC, Delta Force CC and Idia Royals CC.

Zone B center holding in Port Harcourt at Uniport Cricket Pitch have Pathfinders CC, Smashers CC, Dazagon CC andRangers CC.

Sources close to organizers of the league said the two clubs in Uyo, Rangers and Smashers would play their home matches in Uyo while Bayelsa-based Dazagon will meet Pathfinders in their Uniport home ground.

The first-edition winners Ekpoma Supernova will be looking forward to a superb outing while runners-up Smashers cricket club are set to smash that record this season.

Female stars to watch out would include, the Commonwealth Selected XI player, Salome Sunday, the first female century (score 100 runs in a match) player, Piety Lucky and many others.