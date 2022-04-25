From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), on Monday, disclosed that practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is highest in Imo State with about 62 per cent of its females affected.

It also confirmed that the prevalence of FGM among age group is very high in other South East states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu at 35 per cent, while it is 30 per cent in South West states, and lowest in the North East at six per cent.

UNICEF explained that FGM involves the partial or total removal of external female genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons, and it’s recognized, internationally, as a violation of the human rights of girls and women.

Meanwhile, UNICEF has launched a joint programme with the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to tackle FGM which, they said, is fast endangering the lives of female children in Nigeria.

To this end, UNICEF said that work has been completed on the document that would provide guidelines to the fight against the practice of female genital mutilation in Nigeria.

UNICEF in a statement released on Monday indicated that a high-level meeting has been convened to launch of a movement to end FGM in Nigeria, an initiative targeted at mobilizing five million Nigerians to “Act to End FGM”.

It further explained that FGM remains widespread in Nigeria, even though disparities in the practice exist. It, however, confirmed that national FGM prevalence rate among girls and women aged 15-49 is 20 percent.

However, senior government officials from the different arms of government, traditional and religious leaders, especially from south east states, diplomats, business community have been invited to the launch of an initiative/document targeted at mobilizing five million Nigerians to “Act to End FGM”.