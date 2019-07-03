Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Women Development Centre (WDC), Abuja, has always been a busy place but it wore a different look last week. It was a day women who have made their marks in different areas were recognised. A Hall of Fame was designated for such women.

The induction of the hall was graced by women of diverse backgrounds- education, politics, business, entertainment among others. The hall is for Nigerian women who have sacrificed their comfort and privileges to pave the way for attainment of lofty strides by today’s women.

The occasion, which witnessed colourful performances by different cultural and musical groups, discussed challenges faced by women in different sectors. It was not only about the inductees, it was an opportunity to showcase the new look of the centre.

The new look attracted applauds just as the management was praised for creating a relaxation park for aged women and children; upgrading of the Information Communication Technology (ICT) unit.

Its Director General, Mary Ekpere-Eta, explained that the awards are made for Nigerian women who have made positive impact on the lives of Nigerians and have also distinguished themselves in their various areas of specialisation.

She said the essence is that the inductees would be used as a source of inspiration and encouragement for younger women, to vigorously pursue whatever careers they have chosen for themselves irrespective of challenges:

“It is most appropriate to celebrate every success that is achieved by a Nigerian woman, considering the rough roads through which they might have journeyed to attain their present status in the affairs of the nation.

“The induction provides a unique platform to pay tributes as well as remember with affection and appreciation, our forerunners who sacrificed their comfort and privileges to pave the way for giant strides of today’s women. No doubt, their contributions to all aspects of national life will forever be remembered.”

Ekpere-Eta added that NCWD has not gotten its primary assignment, which is to train and empower women, especially from the rural areas to make sure they contribute their own quota to the economic development of the nation.

So far, 350 youths were trained on different areas including ICT: “We gave them start-up kits and followed them up through our officials. We visit three times a year to ensure they are making use of what they have learnt and other knowledge acquired from subsequent trainings.”

She denied the accusation of being bias in their empowerment opportunities: “We received lots of petitions accusing us of giving more opportunity to women. That is not correct. We give equal opportunity to both gender except in some cases.

“This year alone, we have trained about 350 persons in ICT and other areas that would provide skilled manpower for the economy. We have also built a park for the elderly women and children for relaxation after retirement, so the agency is gradually turning into a tourism centre.”

She called on the Federal Government to improve the funding to the centre to enable it achieve more sustainable gender equality goals.

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, who was also one of the inductees admonished women to contribute to the national development through their various areas of specialisation by adhering to the core value of the administration, which is transparency and honesty.

Represented by a senior special assistant, Dr.Hajo Sani, she said: “With what I am seeing, the centre is thriving very hard to achieve its reasons of establishment by our former first ladies. I hope it will be a continuous exercise to increasely give opportunity for more women to be recognised.

“I call on the inductees to realise that there is young generation of women looking up to you as role models hence it becomes imperative for you to take up this challenge of mentorship so that the legacy will be established.”