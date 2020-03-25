As the world marked the International Women’s Day this March, seeking empowerment for the feminine gender, female staff of Linkage Assurance Plc have underscored the importance of harnessing the potential and hidden abilities that rest with the womenfolk.

According to them, if the hidden abilities can be explored without being undermined by sentiments that women are the weaker gender, they could add so much value to the economy and society at large.

Speaking on the theme ‘Each for Equal’ as part of the activities marking the Women’s Day, the GM, Marketing, Linkage Assurance, Mrs. Joyce Ojemudia, called on the female staff to take advantage of the event and array of expert speakers brought together to redefine their career to launch themselves into higher responsibility in their professions.

Ojemudia also noted that it was important that women set goals, be focused, have clear vision, be committed to their visions, and take action.

“I will advise that we get your certifications and have mentors whom you can look up to for guidance and advice.”

The speakers, while agreeing that women are disadvantaged in a number of ways including managing career and family, emphasised the importance of women overcoming these to make success in their career by exhibiting superior knowledge, by virtue of what they deposit or invest in their brain.

They also agreed that women should invest in every aspect of their life while also mastering the art of impression management, as that will give them the opportunity to be considered along their male counterparts for any position.

On the theme of the conference, the speakers said it was apt and necessary to stimulate women to know that they are not inferior to men, and could achieve so much if the pursue their goals conscientiously.

Among the speakers at the event held in Lagos were Modupe Marc-Dawodu; Mr. Rajiv Sharma; Dr. Lekan Adelakun, and Mrs. Abi Longe.