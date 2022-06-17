Mrs. Nene Dung is to Chair the new Leadership, to be assisted by Grace Akwe Gotip while Mwuese Adem is to serve as secretary. Yuonne Ishola is the assistant secretary, Eunice Agabus Treasurer, Patience Aliyu, Financial Secretary and Janet Jinawa Auditor.
Barrister Mary Izam, the Plateau State chairperson of the Federation of Women Lawyers ,FIDA, administered oath of office to the new Excos and urged them to respect and work in line with the oath of office.
The new Chairman of NAWOJ, Mrs. Nene Dung while thanking God and members of the association for the confidence repose on her, appealed for cooperation among members to take the association to greater heights.
She solicited support from her predecessor and other past leaders of the association to enable her discharge the task with ease as she promised more connection and to create a NAWOJ website for easy accessibility of the association activities in Plateau State and the world.
The Electoral Committee Chairman, Mrs. Esther Nasara in her welcome address assured that they had screened all those aspiring for the positions to ensure they present credible leaders for the great Association.
The out-gone Chairman, Mrs. Jennifer Yerima, thanked God for seeing her and all her team throughout their tenure and also appreciated the support she enjoyed from members and friends of NAWOJ and she also appealed for more support to the new leadership.
