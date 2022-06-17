From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, (NAWOJ) has elected new offical executives to lead the union for a period of three year.

The Zonal Vice President NAWOJ, Zone D, Jemila Abubakar who conducted the election at the the NUJ Secretariat, Jos said all the positions are unopposed. The election was conducted following the expiration of the tenure of the former EXCO who served under Mrs. Jennifer Yerima for two tenure of six years.

All the positions were unopposed as there was no contest as the female Journalists unanimously affirmed the new executive to be led by Nene Dung as Chairperson.

Mrs. Nene Dung is to Chair the new Leadership, to be assisted by Grace Akwe Gotip while Mwuese Adem is to serve as secretary. Yuonne Ishola is the assistant secretary, Eunice Agabus Treasurer, Patience Aliyu, Financial Secretary and Janet Jinawa Auditor.