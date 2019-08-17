Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A female vehicle licensing officer, one Rita Ifeanyi has been arrested by the police in Delta State for allegedly providing motorcycle robbers with fake documents to enable sell stoken motorcycles to unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspect who is an agent with the state licensing office, is said to be a member of the syndicate that specialised in stealing motorcycles from homes at the dead of the night when residents are fast asleep in the sleepy Abavo community, Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

She was arrested following the earlier arrest of two suspect, Kingsley Onaro and Agbulor Udoka who implicated her in their confessions.

Both Onaro and Udoka who are 25 years old were arrested at Abavo, as a result of intelligence, with two stolen motorcycles one with registration number FS 135 DT and the other unregistered.

The state police command Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya who confirmed the arrest in Asaba, said the two suspects narrated how they go to people’s houses in the wee hours of the day to remove motorcycles from where they are parked while the owners are asleep.

According to her, the suspects also mentioned “one Odogwu Chukwudi (M) aged 41 who is the middle man and the receiver/ seller of the stolen motorcycles, one Blessing Chukwudi (F) aged 40. She sells the motorcycles after registering them with fake documents.

Onovwakpoyeya said 15 motorcycles were presently “at the Owa-Oyibu Division and so far six persons had been able to identify their motorcycles even though the plate numbers had been changed.”