The story of first and only female Ooni of Ife, Luwo Gbagida, is being made into a movie.

Two-time winner of AMVCA awards for film excellence, Abiodun Jimoh, is the brain behind the epic production.

According to him, Luwo Gbagida, which chronicles the story of the first and only female Ife monarch, would be released soon. “We’ve heard about Efunsetan Aniwura, Efunroye Tinubu (Madam Tinubu), Queen Amina, and Queen Moremi to mention a few, but why is it that nobody ever talked about Luwo Gbagida?” Jimoh asked rhetorically.

He added: “Luwo Gbagida was a woman who came before her time. I say this because today we are advocating for women’s rights, women in power, the concept of feminism, but Luwo came at a time when the world was built around the men, it was men in control, the women were there to listen, to follow men’s orders. Luwo came and changed the narratives. She was the first and the last female Ooni of Ife. It may surprise some of us that we have had a woman king, not an adele like Oronpoto of Ibadan, but a king with an Oduduwa crown.”