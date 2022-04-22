By Chinelo Obogo

A female passenger waiting to board a Lagos-bound flight from the domestic terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja slumped and died on Thursday, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has confirmed.

The Authority said the lady was observed having difficulty in breathing at the boarding hall, but later passed on after efforts made to resuscitate her proved abortive.

The Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, said cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED) was administered on the passenger but it was unsuccessful and she was confirmed dead at about 0906hours. Her remains was subsequently taken to the NAF Medical Centre.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) regrets to inform the general public that at about 0834hours on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, a female passenger, waiting to board a Lagos bound flight from the domestic terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja was observed having difficulty in breathing at the boarding hall, but later passed on after frantic efforts made at resuscitating her, including the administration of CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and AED (Automated External Defibrillator) proved abortive in the circumstances.

“Although the Authority has processed millions of passengers through the airport without any such incident over the years, we deeply regret that despite spirited efforts by our medical officials to resuscitate her, she was confirmed dead at about 0906hours, and her remains was subsequently taken to the NAF Medical Centre.