Linus Oota, Lafia

The Nigerian Army Women’s Corps (NAWC) has begun a shooting competition at the 177 Shitu Alao Guards Brigade Barracks, Keffi in Nasrawa State. The exercise is to improve the participants’ skills.

The shooting competition was declared opened by the Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai. It is the first of its kind in the history of all-female soldiers in the army and has 600 female soldiers participating; it will run for four days.

Buratai, who was represented by the Director, Campaign Planning, Brig-Gen John Ochai, commended the commander of NAWC and his staff officers for staging the maiden edition of the firing competition in the country.

He said: “The Nigeria Army Women’s Corps performed exceptionally well in our current operations particularly in the North West, and when they were deployed in the last general election.

“Their performances have received commendations from operational commanders that a lot of them are now wishing to have more from the women’s corps.

The acting Commander, Nigeria Army Women’s Corps, Brigadier-General Pereye Fakrogha, in his welcome address, said the major challenge NAWC faces in tackling the emerging roles of Nigeria Army female personnel is in the area of familiarity with and effective handling of weapons.

He said: “A major impediment to the success of our operations remains the dearth of female snipers and marksmen.

“We are thus, seeking opportunities to take part more frequently in both local and international firing exercise/competition which will greatly assist in building the much-needed weapon-handling skills and proficiency of our women.”

The NAWC acting commander concluded that the army believes that the shooting competition would serve as avenues to improve on its effort at enhancing the combat readiness and professional efficiency of the female personnel.