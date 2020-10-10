A High Court in Makurdi on Thursday sentenced a 49-years-old woman, Hephzibah Aondongu to two years imprisonment for issuing a dud cheque of N296,020 to her landlord.

The police charged Aondongu with three counts of issuing a dud cheque, jumping bail, resisting lawful arrest and assaulting the investigating police officer, ASP Benjamin Olade. Delivering judgment, Justice Theresa Igoche, held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubts.

Igoche held that the convict presented the cheque, knowing full well that she had no sufficient funds. She sentenced Aondongu without an option of fine. She also ordered the defendant to pay N296, 020 being the value of the dud cheque to her landlord, Mr John Ekere.