By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 15 suspected traffic robbers including a female.

The suspects were apprehended by the Rapid Response Squad(RRS) of the Command.

In a Statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, he stated that between Friday 29 and Saturday 30, RRS arrested 13 suspected traffic robbers in Oshodi and Ketu (Alausa) areas of the state, as it intensifies efforts in mopping up criminals suspected to be attacking motorists and commuters in traffic.

“The arrest came on the heels of the 4-day surveillance on black spots in Oshodi and Alausa (Ketu) with a view to weeding out criminals in the areas where it was reliably gathered that the suspects, most of who pretend to be load carriers in Oshodi, but abscond with travellers’ loads at dawn and at night. It has also been gathered that they often attack and rob unsuspecting Lagosians, especially travellers and commuters, in the areas.

“The suspects were picked up by the RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi’s led team between 10:45pm on Friday and 4:30am on Saturday at Oshodi Oke and Alausa respectively.

“The suspects who were picked up in Oshodi included Tinuola Ajibola, 18, Adeniji Farouk, 16, Wale Ajetunmobi,24, Chibueze Okasa,17, Taiwo Goodluck, 36, Sodiq Timileyin, 23, Salami Alex,21, Umar Abubakar, 20, Micheal Iroaja ,36, Abba Mohammed,20 and Mukaila Fasepe,43 While the other two suspects, Saviour Nwoko 21and Ayomide David 19 were caught in the act by the team, at different locations, with matchete and stolen phones in Alausa Lagos.

“David, alias Sharwama, one of the suspects and ex-convict, has disclosed to the police that his gang use to operate along Olowopopo Road, Ojodu and Ojota.

“In another development, police operatives attached to Meiran Division of the command arrested two suspected armed robbers at Ikola Ipaja Bridge, while on pin down point, on January,27at 1120pm. The suspects were stopped on a motorbike before they were arrested and searched. Upon search, One locally-made pistol, charms and weed suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them.

“The suspects are: Oluwadamilare Folami, 22 and Desire Chukwu,21, a female.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti, Yaba ,for proper investigation, while he assured the good people of Lagos of adequate security and conducive environment to live in and do businesses as expected”.