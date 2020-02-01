Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A female student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka in Anambra State has tested positive to the deadly Lassa fever virus. An internal memo from Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Awka where the patient was last handled which was circulated to its members of staff showed that the patient tested positive.

The memo signed by the Acting Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Dr Ifeanyichukwu Ezebialu, on behalf of the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, indicated that the patient was received from the UNIZIK Medical Centre.

The patient’s specimen sent to Irruah in Edo State was confirmed to be Lassa fever positive and that she has, according to the teaching hospital, been moved to the Virology Centre in Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA), Ebonyi State for further medical treatment.

The memo partly reads: “On behalf of the hospital management, I wish to inform the entire hospital community that COOUTH received a suspected case of Lassa fever from UNIZIK Medical Centre. Specimen was collected and sent to Irruah, Edo State for confirmation. The result eventually came out yesterday and was positive.

“The state emergency response team of the Ministry of Health which has been in the know all along has moved the patient to Abakaliki and necessary decontamination done in the ward where the patient was nursed.

“The management is most grateful and appreciates all the staff involved in the management as they displayed commendable concept of the universal precaution.