Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A female victim identified as Edijana Okro who was kidnapped along with three others has reportedly escaped from the den of her abductors two days after they were taken into hostage.

They were abducted at Okurekpo village on their way to Okpara Waterside, both in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State last week when the vehicle they were traveling in broke down along the community road.

Other victims including Blessing Ogujove, Ejiro Solomon and Akpos Thomas were freed on Monday at about 9: pm after members of their families paid a cumulative ransom of N700,000.00.

The kidnapped victims were dropped off by the kidnappers at an unknown location from where they found their way to Ovu before help came their way.

Our correspondent learnt that the victims’ vehicle had a flat tire along the Okurekpo junction where gun-wielding kidnappers struck and whisked them away.

“The abductees were coming from Okpara inland heading toward Okpara Waterside when the gunmen waylaid them at Okurekpo junction. They stopped at the junction to change a flat tire of the Jetta car they were travelling in.

“The car with registration number UGH 241 EY was left at the scene. It was left wide open with a tire, wheel spanner left at the scene. It appears the attackers swooped on them,” a local source said.

It was learnt that the vehicle, a green Jetta car, and all items seen at the scene were taken to Isiokolo police division as the police in the area alongside vigilante group had intensified manhunt for the kidnappers.

Sources said the vigilance group from the neighbouring communities of Okpara-Inland, Okpara- Waterside, Kokori and Okurekpo, helped the police in combing the surrounding bushes for the victims and kidnappers.