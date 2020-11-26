By Okwe Obi, Abuja

In a bid to alleviate the pains of women and girls who are victims of domestic violence, The Federal Government has provided 208 bed transit homes for them in Ekiti State.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this in a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media, Nneka Ikem, yesterday.

She said the transit home which was established to provide life-long skills is in partnership with the Ekiti State Government and Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals.

Farouq said the commissioning “is also part of activities marking 16 days of global campaign against Gender Based Violence in the State.

“This is a clear demonstration of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration’s commitment to achieving the Global Goals.

“Therefore, this facility is being commissioned at the right time considering the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on women and girls, which led to an increase in gender-based violence during the lockdown. Other unexpected outcomes of COVID-19 include increase in sexual abuse, rape, unintended pregnancy, loss of jobs and poor access to healthcare services.”

She added that, “the Federal Government will continue to partner with the sub-national governments to prioritize issues relating to women and girls.

“Women have a special place in President Buhari’s Administration, and more resources are being invested to empower women and enable them to achieve their full potentials, support their husbands and the educational development of their children.”

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, described the transit home as a safe haven for women and promised to justice for victims of gender based violence and provide succor to enable them get the best out of life.

“Our approach and response to gender based violence in Ekiti State is not only to convict sexual or violence offenders in the appropriate law courts but also to provide immediate succour for victims.

“Violence against women is a serious violation of human rights. Its impact on victims ranges from physical, sexual and mental consequences to even permanent disabilities.

“In addition, violence affects our women’s well-being and prevents them from full participation in societal development. When we all shun violence against women, it will enhance national development.”