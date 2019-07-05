The maiden Pidgin English dubbing competition, which will feature a host of celebrities including actresses Mide Martins and Nkechi Blessing, and actor Charles Okocha aka Igwe 2Pac among others, is set to air on StarTimes, in partnership with Vskit.

Tagged: ‘Voice to Fame’ and hosted by actor Femi Adebayo, the show is a combination of dubbing and acting where all stars will compete by using their voices to tackle challenging lines and dub new life into classic films and television clips.

According to the producers, ‘Voice to Fame’, which is inspired by the dual notions of dubbing and acting, “will connect with Nigerian audiences and seek to deliver a wonderful audio-visual feast with the most expressive voices and creative acting.”

The 13-episode programme will air every Sunday from July 28 on Orisun, ST Yoruba and Area 10, with a late broadcast at 9pm on ST Dadinkowa. Showtime is 7.30pm to 8pm. It will also be available on StarTimes ON.