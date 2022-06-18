Following the success of season one of the comedy-drama series, Ile Alayo, StarTimes’ subscribers are already being treated to a new season, which started on June 4 on ST Nollywood Plus channel.

Ile Alayo, a comedy series adapted from a comedy movie of the same title, airs Thursdays to Sundays at 8 pm. However, season 2 of the comic series retains a number of the original actors, while also bringing a new spice to it with popular faces in the Nigerian comedy scene. They include notable acts and social media sensations like Dele Odule, Broda Shaggy, Mr. Macaroni, Femi Adebayo, Mercy Aigbe, Oga Bello, Woli Agba, Jaiye Kuti, Shotayo, Odunlade Adekola, Olaiya Igwe, Ronke Odusanya, Okunu, Lateef Adedimeji, Jide Kosoko, Remote, Officer Woos, Jigan Babaoja, Amuda Eko, Kunle Afo, Atoribewu, Lanko, Oni Damilola, Ijebuu, Monsuru, and Olusola Melanie.

“We saw the wide reception of season one and the craving for its continuity. As a brand that listens and have the interest of customers at heart, we decided to bring to their screens another edition of the series. Families at home should get set for rib-cracking scenes. It’s sure going to be a laughter-filled season,” Ali Auta, StarTimes Channel Manager, said.

Speaking on the moral lessons in season two, actress Jaiye Kuti said: “The lesson for ladies is that you don’t have to wait for a man before you can meet your needs. You should be able to do certain things yourself. Because if a man should take you into his house, and does whatever he wants to you at his own will, it will make your life not have any meaningful value.”

