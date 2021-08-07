Mercurial Femi Adeniran has over the years proven many wrong on his sterling upwardly mobile-career as an indefatigable achiever on all fronts. He has, against all odds, performed excellently in the corporate world —even in the public service where his magic wand has also come to the fore. In less than a year and half as the boss of Osun Investment Promotion Agency (OSIPA), Adeniran has incredibly delivered on the ideals and objectives of the agency.

It has indeed been exciting and excruciating months for this amiable gentleman, considering the fact that barely three months into his appointment, the world witnessed a global pandemic that ultimately slowed down —if not completely shut down— business activities across the globe. One of the immediate and direct impacts of this global challenge was the inability of OSIPA to immediately commence operations and quickly leverage and consolidate the gains and outcomes of the successful Osun Economic and Investment Summit held in November 2019. These odds notwithstanding, Adeniran started the year 2021 with unflinching hope and determination for a speedy implementation of the renewed Osun Economic Development Master plan with the mandated ease-of-doing business reform agenda at the forefront resting on the pragmatic and astute leadership of principal, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola through whose vision the OSIPA was created. With the modest achievements he has recorded at OSIPA, Governor Oyetola has heartily recognised him with a vote of absolute confidence. This, Spotlight gathered, has spurred industrious Adeniran into incubating more unassailable innovative work that will be unveiled in a ground-breaking format soon.

