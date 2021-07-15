By Henry Akubuiro, Lagos

Themed “Awakening the Giant in Women for the Growth of the Book Ecosystem”, the 2021 Nigeria International Book Fair will hold from 27-29, July 2020, in Lagos.

For the first time in a long while, the venue has been moved from the regular venue, University of Lagos, to Harbour Point Event Centre, 4, Wilmot Road, off Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos. The fair will be a hybrid event, both physical and virtual.

Addressing stakeholders today at Protea Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, at the forthcoming book fair, Gbadega Gbadega Adedapo, Chairman, Nigerian Book Fair Trust (NBFT), announced that the wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibironke Sanwo-Olu, would be the Chief Host while the Speaker of the Federal House of Assembly, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila would be the Guest Speaker. Also, the wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has been designated as Chairperson. Sheikha Bodour Al-Quasim, the President of the International Publishers Association, Geneva, Switzerland, according to NBFT, would be the Guest Speaker.

Adedapo said ‘in spite of the ups and downs that the world has been witnessing over a year now due to the COVID-19, all is now set to organise ihe 20th edition of the Nigeria International Book Fair.

‘The last one year has made us realise that any enterprise without an online presence will die naturally. As a Trust, we are embracing the new norm as this year’s book fair will be hybrid in nature.’

