By Tosin Ajirire

Two prominent traditional rulers, the Olota of Ota, Prof. Abdulkabir Adeyemi Obalanlege and Elegushi of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Elegushi top the list of 12 eminent Nigerians who will be inducted into Great Lagosians Hall of Fame next month.

This was disclosed by Olawale Enitan Seriki, founding president, Great Lagosians Hall of Fame at a press conference held at Bavidi Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos recently.

According to him, Great Lagosians Hall of Fame, which is benchmarked on international standard, will take place at Orchid-Lantana Hall, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday May 26, 2022.

Aside the monarchs, other eminent Lagosians to be inducted into the hall of fame are Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, pioneer stand up comedian, Ali Baba and entertainment entrepreneur and HipTv founder, Ayo Animsashaun.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Also on the roll of honour are Bishop Tom Samson, advertising czar, Senator Akin Odunsi and finance intelligence expert, Femi Awoyemi. Others inductees include broadcaster and Managing Director (Radio Services), Daar Communications, Ambrose Olutayo Somide; President General, Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Alhaji Raufu Ladipo; tourism journalist and founder, Akwaba, Ikechi Uko; and oil and gas magnate, Alhaji Bashir Fakorede.

On what inspired Great Lagosians Hall of Fame project, Seriki said: “The Great Lagosians Hall of Fame is a child of necessity borne out of the need to reshape a city, a melting pot of some sort, undergoing the worst of decadent paralysis. The mindset of majority of our youth, tomorrow’s leaders, is targeted at short-term means of achieving success at all costs. This naturally drives their soul and spirit towards crime and iniquity. Most of them don’t end well. This mindset is totally destructive, and a threat to our future.

“Our answer to this cankerworm is to single out people domiciled in the city of Lagos, who by dint of hard work had excelled in their chosen field of endeavours. We honour, decorate and publicise their exponential feats for people to emulate.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Fashioned after the popular Hollywood Hall of Fame, Great Lagosians Hall of Fame will feature induction ceremony including Walk of Fame, Medal of Fame presentation, and a book launch.