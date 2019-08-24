From the time young entrepreneur Femi Ogundoro was leaving Obafemi Awolowo University, he was very sure of what he wanted to do. He likes to call himself a serial entrepreneur, even if he has been operating in the entertainment scene for more than a decade. He has produced content for TV and big brands and also acted in some popular TV series such as Wale Adenuga’s evergreen Super Story’s Oh Father, Oh Daughter where he played the son of the lead character Suara. Now he runs a multi-million naira production outfit, Maxima Media Group with over five companies including a television channel, Views on Startimes.

On August 1, 2018, Ogundoro caused a disruption in the broadcast space when his Views channel aired for the very first time on the Startimes platform as an all-round edutainment channel curated to focus on the needs of millennials and the younger generation, as well as capture their interests on digital platforms and television in one space. Identifying the broken link between this age demography, media and family, Ogundoro bought into the idea of empowering young people through original content programming which spans lifestyle, fashion, movies, music, series and reality TV shows.

In the last 365 days, Views has slowly seeped into the homes of its target audience, using exclusive contents. Positioned at channel 108, the station currently boasts of 47 original contents that make up about 95 percent of programmes aired; all, internally produced through the parent company, Maxima Media Group. Recently, Ogundoro marked the first anniversary of the launch of his channel with an exclusive bash at the Group Corporate headquarters in Gbagada Estate Phase 1 in Lagos. He told Spotlight that he decided to embark on the project because he noticed that youths were a large productive but misunderstood segment of the society and their passion needs expression space. The media entrepreneur hinted that the channel will be extending their reach to various social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook via live streaming to meet the growing demands of his targeted audience.